

CTV Kitchener





OPP in Brant County have made a major bust in an identity fraud case.

Thousands of stolen IDs, credit cards, and cheques were found at a motel in the Paris area on Monday.

A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Alberta, are facing a number of charges related to forging credit cards and possession of stolen property.

Police say the pair used pre-paid credit cards to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets at a St. George gas station on Jan. 18.

A person at the gas station later contacted police and described the vehicle and Alberta license plate.

OPP found the vehicle and identified the driver at a motel as the two were trying to move out. They also found the stolen IDs, credit card skimming equipment, and large amounts of prepaid credit and gift cards.

Const. Ken Johnston of the Brant County OPP says the two were stealing IDs, using them to create and apply for credit cards, and using the credit cards to purchase prepaid Visa cards.