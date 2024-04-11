Magic mushroom stores raided in Kitchener and Cambridge, two arrested
Waterloo regional police have raided two magic mushroom stores and made two arrests.
Police say they executed their search warrants on Wednesday at businesses "in the area of King Street East and Waterloo Street North in Cambridge and Victoria Street South and Park Street in Kitchener."
Both areas are the locations for FunGuyz magic mushroom stores.
Police say they seized a large amount of magic mushrooms and cash.
A 36-year-old from Kitchener and a 19-year-old from Cambridge were both arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The Cambridge FunGuyz was raided back in November, shortly after it opened. It reopened a day after the raid.
The second FunGuyz in Waterloo Region opened in March.
"The Waterloo Regional Police Service wishes to emphasize to the public that the sale (trafficking) of psilocybin is a criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), as psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule III controlled substance," a release from WRPS reads in part. "Businesses engaged in selling these products are operating unlawfully, and the substances they offer are neither regulated nor subject to standardized quality control measures."
