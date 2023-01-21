Lunar New Year celebrations underway in Waterloo

Many in Waterloo are saying goodbye to the tiger as they hop into the year of the rabbit.

Crowds gathered Saturday in front of Raffi Jewellers inside of Conestoga Mall as the business ushered in the Lunar New Year with a traditional lion dance performance.

"The lion dance is a performance for the business and the mall itself," said Wallace Chu of Raffi Jewellers. "It will really bring in the prosperity, the wealth, and health of the business and its people."

It marked the second time Raffi Jewellers has hosted the event, and hopes that the year ahead will be the most successful yet.

"They say that the rabbit itself in our Chinese culture is the luckiest animal within the 12 animals in our cycle," said Chu.

2023 will be the year of the rabbit, which is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture.

Lunar New Year begins on Sunday and is also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year. It Marks the first day of the New Year in the Chinese calendar.