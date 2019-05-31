

CTV Kitchener





A van and an LRT vehicle have collided in downtown Kitchener.

It happened near Duke Street West and Young Street behind city hall at around 12:30 p.m.

The front end of the LRT vehicle was damaged after it appeared to have connected with the rear end of the van.

The rear window of the van was smashed in the crash.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There were reportedly two children in the van at the time of the crash, but they did not suffer any injuries.

It's the first report of a vehicle crashing into an LRT vehicle, which are still in testing.

Paramedics and police are currently on scene.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.