We are finally getting a date for the long-awaited Ion service.

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway has confirmed that the Ion will be launching in the spring and that the exact date would be announced at Wednesday's regional council meeting.

“Somebody needed to step up and be the spokesperson for the project, some might say the whipping boy, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Galloway says. “Yes, you have to have thick skin—these kinds of projects, of this magnitude, are not done without controversy but sometimes you just have to lead.”

Testing has been ramping up with more Ion vehicles hitting the city’s tracks. It's expected that at least 12 of the 14 vehicles will have completed their required burn-in in the next 43 days, enough to start service.

The other side of this story is the cost of delays. The region has put Bombardier on notice that legal action is coming.

Bombardier sent 50 employees to the region in a much-delayed push to get the vehicles ready for service.

Previous estimates put the cost of the delays around $25 million, but that's a 2018 figure and could climb higher.

Last week, Grand River Transit held a series of education events in preparation for the LRT’s launch. Prospective riders were able to tour the vehicles, learn about fares and get used to the system.

Summer officially begins on June 21.

The next regional council meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.