KITCHENER -- The friends and family of Douglas Gomez, who drowned in Lake Erie while saving children, gathered to celebrate his life and raise money for his daughter.

“My heart is filled with pride hearing many stories how my son was always willing to lend a hand to his friends or even people he just met,” said father Douglas Gomez Senior. “He was always willing to help.”

The loved ones came together on Sunday at Swine and Vine in Kitchener, a place Gomez would often spend time at with friends.

“This was the kind of person Douglas was,” said friend Denis Hernandez. “He would have been on our side helping and supporting and doing what he could. I feel like it’s our duty to do what he would have did.”

The Gomez family is thanking everyone who donated, supported them, as well as the crews who kept searching until his body was found.