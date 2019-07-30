

CTV Kitchener





For the second time in a week, a resident from Waterloo Region is a lottery winner.

James Van Norman of Cambridge has won $100,000 with Encore.

He was able to match the last six of seven numbers to win the grand prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Glen’s Variety Store & Gas Bar in Cambridge.

Earlier this week, Angel Steele of Kitchener also won the Encore lottery.

She matched the last six of seven numbers in the same order as Evelyn Gurney of Kitchener, who won in May.