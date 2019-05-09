

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman is celebrating a major lottery win.

Evelyn Gurney won $100,000 with Encore.

She matched six of the seven numbers in the exact order to win.

The game can be played with most online lotto games for an extra $1 and draws daily.

Gurney purchased her ticket at Kitchener Highland Convenience on Highland Road West.

She won her prize on the March 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The prize was collected at the OLG prize centre on May 7.