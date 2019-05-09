Featured
Kitchener woman lands $100K prize on lottery
Evelyn Gurney poses with her $100,000 cheque. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 4:04PM EDT
A Kitchener woman is celebrating a major lottery win.
Evelyn Gurney won $100,000 with Encore.
She matched six of the seven numbers in the exact order to win.
The game can be played with most online lotto games for an extra $1 and draws daily.
Gurney purchased her ticket at Kitchener Highland Convenience on Highland Road West.
She won her prize on the March 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The prize was collected at the OLG prize centre on May 7.