Kitchener woman cashes in on lotto luck
Angel Steele poses with her $100,000 cheque. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 1:21PM EDT
Some lottery luck has struck once again in Waterloo Region.
Kitchener's Angel Steele is $100,000 richer.
She isn't the first person from Kitchener this year to get lucky with Encore.
Evelyn Gurney also won $100,000 in May.
Both women matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order.
Steele says she plans to pay off some bills and take a vacation.
The winning ticket was bought at Zehrs on Ottawa Street.