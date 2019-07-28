

CTV Kitchener





Some lottery luck has struck once again in Waterloo Region.

Kitchener's Angel Steele is $100,000 richer.

She isn't the first person from Kitchener this year to get lucky with Encore.

Evelyn Gurney also won $100,000 in May.

Both women matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order.

Steele says she plans to pay off some bills and take a vacation.

The winning ticket was bought at Zehrs on Ottawa Street.