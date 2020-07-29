KITCHENER -- YMCAs in Waterloo Region and beyond are changing up their fitness routines in the pandemic, offering outdoor classes.

Five YMCAs in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, and Stratford, are offering the classes to members and the general public. They'll be offered three days a week, featuring activities from yoga to urban poling.

The first outdoor classes were held on Wednesday night.

Classes will be held in parking lots at each of the five locations, allowing for proper physical distancing.

The outdoor classes are temporary and the gym says it plans to allow members inside again on Aug. 31.