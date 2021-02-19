KITCHENER -- School boards in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are still working on plans to perform targeted COVID-19 tests at their schools.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education said school boards would need to test five per cent of schools, or two per cent of its student population, each week, starting on Monday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said it will use existing assessment centres and pop-up sites to start.

Following that, the WRDSB plans to use private vendors. They're working to decide dates, locations and times with prospective vendors.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board and the Upper Grand District School Board also said they'll be using a vendor for targeted testing.

They'll be meeting with the vendor early next week to finalize plans.

The school boards said it’ll communicate plans with staff, students and families as they become available.

School staff in Waterloo Region can also get asymptomatic COVID-19 tests at participating pharmacies in the region.