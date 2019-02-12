Featured
Local post-secondary schools close due to winter storm
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 7:21AM EST
All four local post-secondary institutions have decided to cancel class and remain closed.
The University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, The University of Guelph and Conestoga College all cite weather conditions as the reason for the closure.
#Laurier’s Waterloo & Brantford campuses and Kitchener and Toronto locations are closed today, Feb. 12, due to severe winter weather conditions predicted throughout Tuesday. https://t.co/SWeVexZjOK #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/TaQzxpjN7w— Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) February 12, 2019
Due to expected severe weather conditions, #UWaterloo campus locations are closed today, Tuesday, February 12. This includes all classes, events, labs, and administrative operations. Please monitor our weather statement page for further details. https://t.co/63wgjn6akQ #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/fgWGHC3a95— University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) February 12, 2019
#UofG Closed Due to Severe Weather https://t.co/u3NScEeFPE— University of Guelph (@uofg) February 12, 2019
All @ConestogaC campuses will be closed on Tuesday, February 12 as the result of severe weather and travelling conditions. Classes, services and activities are suspended for the full day and for this evening: there will be no access to campus buildings or facilities.— Conestoga College (@ConestogaC) February 12, 2019