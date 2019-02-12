

CTV Kitchener





All four local post-secondary institutions have decided to cancel class and remain closed.

The University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, The University of Guelph and Conestoga College all cite weather conditions as the reason for the closure.

#Laurier’s Waterloo & Brantford campuses and Kitchener and Toronto locations are closed today, Feb. 12, due to severe winter weather conditions predicted throughout Tuesday. https://t.co/SWeVexZjOK #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/TaQzxpjN7w — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) February 12, 2019

Due to expected severe weather conditions, #UWaterloo campus locations are closed today, Tuesday, February 12. This includes all classes, events, labs, and administrative operations. Please monitor our weather statement page for further details. https://t.co/63wgjn6akQ #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/fgWGHC3a95 — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) February 12, 2019

#UofG Closed Due to Severe Weather https://t.co/u3NScEeFPE — University of Guelph (@uofg) February 12, 2019