Local police to lobby regional council to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is preparing to lobby regional council to declare intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic.

The police service is revealing new shocking stats about IPV cases locally.

STARTLING STATS

In 2022, WRPS received more than 6,000 calls for service for IPV calls – about 17 calls per day.

Of those calls, police said more than 1,800 turned into formal investigations and lead to charges.

To put it into perspective, the number of charges laid for IPV cases represents about a quarter of all the charges WRPS laid for all crimes in 2022.

The IPV unit has about 20 investigators, so they’ve noticed the rise in cases, according to police.

Police revealed earlier his year that five of the six homicides in Waterloo Region in 2022 involved violence between family members or intimate partners.

LOBBYING THE REGION

The police service is planning to present a report to regional council on Sept. 12.

Police said the goal is to create “meaningful action” and raise awareness about the need to declare IPV an epidemic.

There have been other cities across Ontario that have already declared or are looking to declare IPV an epidemic.

“And, so now if you have all these regional governments that are making that declaration that puts pressure on the Ontario government to really take a look at intimate partner violence, how we respond to it, and the effect it has on our communities, and I think that's really what we're trying to accomplish here is to get that conversation going,” said Staff Sgt. Jamie Brosseau, with WRPS’ IPV unit.

WOMEN’S CRISIS SERVICES

Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (WCSWR) is an organization that supports women and children who are impacted by violence.

Staff have been working closely with WRPS ahead of the September meeting.

The organization said the need is greater than ever, with about 2,000 people in their outreach programs, a number that has grown in the past year by about 78 per cent.

The CEO of WCSWR said it is time elected officials stepped in.

“Because there is growing awareness, thankfully, but we really need to move to action. We need to move towards prevention and a lot of that comes with education and awareness raising. And, I think elected officials have a big role in that,” said CEO Jennifer Hutton.

According to WCSWR, about 70 per cent of people who experience IPV don't come forward.

Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region is urging anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for support.