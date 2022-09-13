Local police services offer condolences after attack that left Toronto police officer dead
In the aftermath of a shooting rampage in the Greater Toronto Area, police services locally are extending their condolences to the friends and family of the slain officer.
Toronto Police Service Const. Andrew Hong, 48, was fatally shot at a Tim Hortons near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m.
“On behalf of all WRPS members, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless tragedy,” the Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a tweet.
Additionally, the WRPS Traffic Unit extended their condolences saying: “Today, WRPS Traffic mourns the loss of PS Motor Officer Andrew Hong. A Hero in life, not death.”
The shooting rampage started in Mississauga, before moving into Milton, and ending at a cemetary in Hamilton.
Over in Guelph, Police Chief Gord Coby posted his condolences, reminding the public that policing is a dangerous job, and officers sacrifice for their community.
“On behalf of our members, we offer our most sincere condolences to Constable Hong’s family, friends and all those impacted by this tragedy. A stark reminder of the dangers all police officers face and the sacrifices they make in service to their communities,” said Coby in a tweet.
The Guelph Police Services tweeted out: “Sending our sincere condolences to @TorontoPolice on the senseless murder of one of their members today. #HeroInLife”
The Halton Regional Police Service, which was involved in the shooting spree when the suspect was located in Milton, said it “would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.”
In a media release, Halton Regional Police Service Chief, Stephen Tanner said “Our thoughts are with each victim, their families and friends, and are with all members of the Toronto Police Service and our greater police family as well throughout this terribly tragic time.”
“I want to personally thank the many front-line men and women, and all first responders for doing everything they could do to ensure the safety of our residents. I also want to thank the many individuals and organizations who have inquired as to the well-being of our officers, and of the other officers involved in this tragedy. Your thoughts and support are sincerely appreciated.”
According to HRPS, officers attended a business located at 32 Bronte Street South, in Milton and found three victims with gunshot wounds. Tragically, 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf of Milton died at the scene and two other victims were transported to hospital. They remain in critical and serious conditions and police are not releasing their names at this time.
“During this horribly tragic time, the Brantford Police Service would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Constable Andrew Hong, the fallen officer from the Toronto Police Service,” the Brantford Police Service said on Twitter.
