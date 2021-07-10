BRIGHT -- Outdoor attractions in Waterloo Region will have more options and freedoms with how they operate in a week’s time.

On Friday, all of Ontario will enter Step Three of the province’s reopening plan. Among many loosening restrictions, outdoor gatherings with have a capacity of up to 100 people.

Meghan Snyder, the owner of Snyder’s Farm in Bright, is a board member with the Farm Fresh Ontario Association and says they’ve been getting ready after a struggling year.

“I think for a lot of us here there’s been a re-focus on family, from picking fit from the field and getting fresh Ontario vegetables when we all kind of focus on our own community,” she said.

Part of their new experience includes renting campfire pits, staff lighting and stoking the fire, and ordering food items from a QR code menu and having them delivered to the site.

“We’re excited to slowly get back to normal,” said Snyder.

At Udderly Ridiculous Farm also in Bright, their gates opened for the first time this weekend to the public for alpaca walks, goat yoga, goat recess, and more.

“Over the course of COVID-19 we’ve actually set up a whole new experience,” said owner Cheryl Haskett. “People are loving it and they’re just so excited to get out.”