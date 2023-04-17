Local hospitals make adjustments to mask mandate
Two hospitals in Kitchener and Guelph are making changes to their masking requirements.
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener will no longer require masks in most settings, while Guelph General Hospital is phasing in its new masking policy.
ST. MARY’S SHIFTING TO ‘MASK-FRIENDLY’ POLICY
As of Monday, St. Mary’s said it is shifting from universal masking to a “mask-friendly” policy.
The hospital said in a release that it is making the move in order to balance the needs of patients along with its responsibility to keep patients and staff safe.
It says visitors, care partners patients, volunteers and team members will no longer be required to wear masks in hallways, meetings, breakrooms, shared offices and most clinical areas.
The hospital said patients and care partners can request that anyone in their presence wear a mask and care partners and staff may be required to wear a mask when interacting with a patient in isolation, the hospital said.
“We want to make sure people still know that hospitals are still safe places to come,” said Mark Fam, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital.
“We will adapt to meet what our patients’ needs are and make sure that they are still well cared for and taken care of.”
According to the hospital, patients coming to the emergency department with a respiratory illness will be asked to wear a mask and the hospital may introduce universal masking depending on disease activity.
Fam said patients and visitors could be required to go back to a universal mask mandate in the future.
“We expect to be back in to more fulsome masking in the fall as respiratory season starts,” Fam said.
The hospital said it will continue to make masks available.
GRAND RIVER HOSPITAL
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener said after reviewing the latest public health guidelines, it has plans in place to shift its masking guidelines.
"With the new framework coming in, we wanted to make sure we were responsive to it and also focused on patient safety,” said Paul McIntyre Royston, chief communications officer for Grand River Hospital. “You know, since the beginning of COVID that's been a massive priority."
The hospital will be begin phasing out the mask mandate at its facilities but it will still be enforced at the chemotherapy suite at the Cancer Centre.
“You know, it's really, really important, obviously. There's reduced immune system issues and so we really want to be sensitive to that," Royston said.
GUELPH GENERAL HOSPITAL BEGINS PHASING OUT MASKS
Guelph General Hospital is also bringing in a new, “mask-friendly” approach, but will be doing so in two phases.
There's increased immunity in our community, increased vaccines, it’s not a high-risk season in terms of respiratory illnesses right now,” Karen Suk-Patrick, vice-president of people and support services at GGH, told CTV News.
As part of phase one, the hospital said as of Monday, staff, patients, caregivers and volunteers will no longer be required to wear a mask in non-clinical settings. This includes spaces such as hallways, meeting rooms and shared offices.
Masks will still be required in clinical areas like nursing stations and patient rooms, according to the hospital.
The hospital said phase two would be introduced after monitoring respiratory illness in the hospital community and it is deemed safe to do so.
In phase two, staff, patients, families, caregivers and volunteers would no longer be required to wear a mask in clinical areas.
The hospital said it remains ready to ramp up efforts to ensure both staff and patients remain safe.
“If there’s an increase in staff illness, if there’s any outbreaks, if there’s any changes in communicable diseases in the community,” said Suk-Patrick.
CAMBRIDGE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
As of Monday evening, Cambridge Memorial Hospital said universal masking is still required in all areas. Officials with the hospital said the policy is being discussed this week.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed
A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Real estate prices are dropping across Canada, but that doesn't mean affordability is improving
The price of the average home in Vancouver has fallen by more than $100,000 over the last year, but thanks to soaring interest rates, the amount of money needed to afford such a home has risen, according to Ratehub.ca.
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.
London
-
Serious injuries following horse and buggy crash
At least two passengers of a horse and buggy were injured following a crash Monday evening near Lucknow, Ont.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
Windsor
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
-
Former Windsor Spitfires forward a Star heading into NHL playoffs
Former Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston is excited to be on the Dallas Stars team playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
New national urban park in Windsor moves closer to becoming a reality
Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk declared Monday a milestone day in the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park.
Barrie
-
OPP lays 20 charges after grenades, loaded gun, police clothing found in Meaford man's car
A Meaford man faces 20 charges after officers allegedly found explosive devices, a loaded handgun and police clothing in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
-
Street in east end Barrie neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
-
OPP calls off police pursuit of speeding truck hauling stolen excavator
Dufferin OPP tried to stop a speeding truck and trailer near the Townline in East Garafraxa Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury
Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.
-
Business is looking up for vertical farm in northern Ont.
A family in Sundridge, about 50 minutes south of North Bay, is having great success with indoor vertical farming -- also known as controlled environmental agriculture.
-
Northern Ont. couple buys home for $239K, then learns it needs $400K in repairs
A Sudbury judge says a Sudbury couple is entitled to $104,000 in compensation for extensive foundation problems in a home they purchased in 2014.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, the injured a young boy.
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
Toronto
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
Montreal
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government has secured a contract to replace the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The province made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying work on the $2.3-billion project will begin this summer.
-
Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal
Quebec provincial police (SQ) is searching for a 17-year-old from the Laurentides who went missing last week.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
Criminologist: “Mosaic model” to spread across Canada as RCMP complaints mount
A New Brunswick community is exploring the idea of hiring private security guards, as complaints mount about RCMP service.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.
-
Section of popular Whiteshell beach to remain closed this summer
After a difficult summer last year, some business owners in the Whiteshell are worried more challenges lay ahead as the province says a portion of a popular destination beach will remain closed.
Calgary
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Police seek dash-cam footage after woman found dead in southeast alley
Calgary police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in an alley in the community of Forest Heights on Monday.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
Edmonton
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
Vancouver
-
Real estate prices are dropping across Canada, but that doesn't mean affordability is improving
The price of the average home in Vancouver has fallen by more than $100,000 over the last year, but thanks to soaring interest rates, the amount of money needed to afford such a home has risen, according to Ratehub.ca.
-
Public safety trailer parked outside Chinese Cultural Centre to deter criminals targeting area: Vancouver police
There’s a new feature in Vancouver’s Chinatown that police hope will curb rising rates of criminal activity in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.