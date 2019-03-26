

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a bush.

A resident of Simcoe was doing construction work on a business when he noticed the handgun lying in a nearby bush.

He turned the gun over to police, who found that it had been reported stolen in York Region in 2018.

“The good news is that we were able to get this handgun off the street, nobody was injured,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video on Twitter.

He says police are especially thankful that a child had not come across the weapon and hurt themselves.