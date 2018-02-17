Featured
Loaded firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 5:22PM EST
Police arrested two men Friday night after discovering drugs and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.
The two men were pulled over in Guelph, at Victoria Road North and Brant Avenue, just before midnight.
Police say they found approximately $2,800 in crack cocaine powder, cocaine and marijuana inside the vehicle.
They also seized a loaded firearm.
The men, one a 26-year-old from Toronto and the other a 26-year-old from Hamilton, are facing multiple charges for weapons, drug trafficking and probation offences.