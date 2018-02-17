

CTV Kitchener





Police arrested two men Friday night after discovering drugs and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.

The two men were pulled over in Guelph, at Victoria Road North and Brant Avenue, just before midnight.

Police say they found approximately $2,800 in crack cocaine powder, cocaine and marijuana inside the vehicle.

They also seized a loaded firearm.

The men, one a 26-year-old from Toronto and the other a 26-year-old from Hamilton, are facing multiple charges for weapons, drug trafficking and probation offences.