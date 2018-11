North Perth Westfield Elementary School is closed Tuesday for repairs.

The Listowel elementary school says they currently have no heat after a power surge Monday night.

They are now facing electrical and heating issues and will remain closed for the day.

URGENT!! Westfield is CLOSED today (Tuesday, November 13). The power surge last night created electrical and heat issues, so we are closed for repairs. Please share! — Westfield Elementary (@NPWestfield) November 13, 2018

All buses have also been cancelled.