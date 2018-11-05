Featured
List of Lowe's and Rona locations set to close in Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 11:21AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 11:36AM EST
A list of the 31 stores and other locations that Lowe's Companies Inc. says it will close in Canada as part of a plan to focus on its most profitable operations:
British Columbia
Block plant, Kamloops
Rona New Westminster (Colombia Square)
Alberta
Rona Calgary (Douglasdale)
Reno-Depot Calgary West
Ontario
Regional support centre, Mississauga
Rona Mississauga (Westdale Mall)
Rona Mississauga (Lakeshore)
Rona Sault Ste. Marie
Rona Sudbury
Rona Peterborough
Rona Kingston (Bath Road)
Rona Lakefield
Lowe's North York (Centerpoint Mall)
Lowe's Sault Ste. Marie
Quebec
Rona Sainte-Clotilde
Rona Iberville
Rona L'Assomption
Rona Granby Moeller
Rona Sainte-Rose
Rona Riviere-des-Prairies
Rona Rouyn-Noranda (Mantha)
Rona Ange-Gardien
Rona Saint-Elzear
Newfoundland and Labrador
Regional support centre, St. John's
Truss plant, St. John's
Rona Conception Bay South
Rona Goulds
Rona St. John's (Topsail)
Rona St. John's (O'Leary)
Rona St. John's (Torbay)
Rona Bay Roberts