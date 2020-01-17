Dinner Pancakes with Bean and Tomato Salsa

Enjoying pancakes for dinner is a fun way to get everyone involved in getting the meal on the table. Tuck the salsa inside and roll them up for a fun pancake taco night!

1/2 cup (125 mL) all purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) whole wheat flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) cornmeal

1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

2 cups (500 mL) buttermilk

1 egg

2 tbsp (30 mL) canola oil

1/2 cup (125 ml) shredded old cheddar cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) grated zucchini

Bean and Tomato Salsa:

1 cup (250 mL) canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tomato, diced

1 green onion, sliced

1 small clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

In a bowl, stir together beans, tomato, onion and garlic. Add salt and pepper to taste; stir to combine; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together all purpose, whole wheat flours, cornmeal, baking powder and soda; set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg and oil. Pour over flour mixture and whisk until combined but still slightly lumpy. Stir in cheese and zucchini.

Spray large nonstick skillet or griddle with some cooking spray and place over medium high heat. Pour batter using 1/4 cup (50 mL) measure and spread out slightly to form pancakes. Cook until bubbles begin to appear on top, about 3 minutes. Flip over and cook until golden brown, about 1 minute. Remove to plate and repeat with remaining batter.

Serve topped with salsa.

Makes 4 servings.

Tip: For a quick and easy salsa, stir some beans into a prepared salsa and serve it together with the pancakes!

Sausage and Rice Chilli

Making chilli is a great weeknight meal, why not change it up a bit? Using fresh sausage that is packed with flavour and short grain rice will fill up everyone’s tummy on a cold winter’s night. Any leftovers are great for lunch the next day.

3 mild Italian sausages (about 12 oz/375 g)

2 tsp (10 mL) Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp (10 mL) chilli powder

1 tsp (5 mL) Dried Oregano

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) arborio rice

2 cups (500 mL) tomato and basil pasta sauce

2 cups (500 mL) chicken stock

1 cup (250 mL) water

1 can (19 oz/540 mL) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 green pepper, chopped

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

Remove casings from sausages. Cook sausage meat in large pot over medium high heat for about 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain fat, if any.

Reduce heat to medium and add oil. Add onion, garlic, chilli powder and oregano and cook for about 5 minutes or until softened. Add rice and stir to coat. Add tomato sauce, chicken stock and water; bring to boil. Add beans, pepper, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes or until rice is tender and thickened.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Ground Meat Option: You can use 12 oz/375 g of lean ground beef, pork, turkey or chicken for the sausages.