Lights on Stratford returns to city’s downtown core

Stratford’s downtown core was illuminated with light displays for a special winter festival.

The 4th annual Lights on Stratford kicked off Friday evening in Market Square.

Opening night festivities included Rheo Thompson hot chocolate and a silent disco.

The free festival features luminous art and interactive light installations for the public to explore.

This year’s event also brought out some repeat visitors.

“It’s very magical,” explained Adelynn Nanasi. “It’s always, every year, something to look forward to. Something to look forward to when you come to Stratford and it’s just very exciting.”

According to organizers, the goal is to bring people together during the holiday season.

“It’s all about bringing the community out and getting people to Stratford in the winter when most people are hanging out in their houses and hiding from the cold,” said Kaileigh Krysztofiak, general manager of Lights on Stratford.

“It’s about celebrating light and celebrating art and celebrating the enjoyment of both of those things with everyone around us and I think this is a perfect example of that.”

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 13.