Life-threatening injuries following crash in Mapleton Township: OPP

A driver is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mapleton Township Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called the scene around 4 p.m. near Wellington Road 8 and 12.

OPP said the driver was taken from scene with injuries that were later upgraded to “possibly life-threatening.”

Wellington Road 8 between Sideroad 6 and 12 as well as Wellington Road 10 between Concession Road 8 and 12 will be closed for several hours, according to police.