Liberal candidate Tim Louis wins Kitchener-Conestoga

KITCHENER -

Liberal incumbent Tim Louis will retain his seat in Kitchener-Conestoga.

The riding was too close to call after Monday night's federal election.

According to Elections Canada, Louis had 39.2 per cent of the vote as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. Carlene Hawley with the Conservatives was second with 38.2 per cent. There were only 528 votes separating those two candidates.

Elections Canada said results were delayed this week as officials counted mail-in ballots.