The Grand River Conservation Authority hosted a turtle awareness event in Waterloo.

It took place on Sept. 1 at Laurel Creek Conservation Area, where kids were encouraged to come and learn about dangers that turtles face.

While just one per cent of turtles reach adulthood, the major issues that turtles face are as adults.

Pollution of ponds and storm sewers and habitat loss are two contributors, but according to Sofia Argueta with the GRCA, roads are a major factor in adult mortality, especially among females.

“If the moms can’t lay eggs, there’s no new generation,” she said.

About a dozen kids and some of their parents attended the event from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Seven out of eight species of turtle in Ontario are at risk of becoming endangered.