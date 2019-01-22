

CTV Kitchener





Employees at Erwin Hymer Group have been given some clarity as they still face an uncertain future.

The company told employees today that there are no layoffs planned in the next few months.

Erwin Hymer is looking into financial irregularities, but those familiar with finance say there are no real certainties here.

“That sets an additional cloud on this company’s position,” said Brian Smith, an outside voice to the Erwin Hymer situation with 25 years of company financial experience. “Unfortunately, when you have a cloud on a company’s position, from a financial point of view that will affect relationship with their dealers.”

In a statement released Monday, Erwin Hymer said they expect a full assessment of the situation in the coming weeks.

It also says they are doing everything possible to minimize any potential impact on this situation for their customers, business partners, and employees in North America.