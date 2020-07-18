KITCHENER -- Family and friends gathered at a Cambridge senior's home on Saturday for a special celebration for an Elmira woman.

Lydia Ann Bauman will turn 105 on Monday. Her family hosted a party on the lawn of Fairview Mennonite Retirement Suites, inviting staff and residents to mark the major milestone.

Bauman's sons, Charlie and Jim, said they held a big party when she turned 99, in case she didn't live to be 100. Five years later, they're plans changed slightly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're glad now that things have opened up a little bit and we're at least able to do this outdoor party," Charlie said.

Last year, Lydia Ann had some health issues and was going to move into hospice care. She pulled through and, despite her age, is still pretty active. Her family said Lydia Ann goes out with her walker, covering more than a kilometre in her neighbourhood, almost every day.