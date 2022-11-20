Laurier University hosts Ukraine benefit concert

A concert at Wilfrid Laurier University is aiming to help those in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Benefit Concert played at Lazardis Hall Sunday afternoon. The event was organized by the Laurier Helps Ukraine group looking to support those in need fleeing the war.

The Laurier Chamber Orchestra were among the artists entertaining the audience in Waterloo along with several other musicians.

There was also a silent auction with proceeds going toward St. Sophia's Ukrainian Orthodox Church ambulance drive and other organizations support Ukraine.

The concert raised more than $10,000.