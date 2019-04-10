

CTV Kitchener





Some post-secondary schools in the region were facing major internet issues on Wednesday.

Both Conestoga College and Wilfrid Laurier University warned students on social media that they were experiencing connectivity issues.

The schools indicated that their external service provider was experiencing issues, causing the outages. An air conditioner failure at the service provider the schools use in Toronto is being blamed.

At Laurier, the issues were ongoing from as early as 10:45 a.m.

“We apologize for the inconveniences caused at this crucial time and we are working to get it resolved ASAP,” the school’s service desk said in a tweet.

The outage comes in the midst of the school’s exam season.

Both schools’ websites were also down during the outage, although it’s not clear whether that was as a direct result of the external service provider. Just before 6 p.m., Laurier's website came back online.

About an hour later, the school said in a tweet that all exams scheduled for April 11 would be rescheduled for the same time on April 14.

“External service providers continue to work on fixing the internet outage broadly affecting the province,” Conestoga College tweeted at 4:19 p.m.

The Waterloo Region District School Board was also affected by the outage.