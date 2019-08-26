

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Wilfrid Laurier University has named Kate McCrae Bristol the new dean of students, filling the void left by Leanne Holland Brown after she was hit and killed by a vehicle this April.

“She was such a huge contributor and pillar to this community; she was a friend of mine. I'm really honoured to carry on her legacy,” said Kate McCrae Bristol, Wilfrid Laurier University’s new dean of students.

Brown was struck earlier this year while walking on a sidewalk near Laurier’s campus.

Ronald Rees of Cambridge was charged with dangerous operation and a vehicle and impaired operation of a vehicle in relation to the crash.

Police also said marijuana was readily available in the car.

Wilfrid Laurier University announced Monday McCrae Bristol will take Holland Brown’s place.

Coming from the University of Waterloo, McCrae Bristol brings a sports background to the dean of students role, having coached basketball at Yale and helping manage the Special Olympics.

“I’m excited to come down the road and plant my own roots here and hopefully be a really active contributor to the community,” said McCrae Bristol.

One of the areas McCrae Bristol will focus will be on is student mental health. She says making sure that students know about the supports available, from first year right through to graduate students, will be a pillar as Laurier continues to grow.