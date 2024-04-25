Late night transit route temporarily returning to Waterloo university district

Students will soon have another late night travel option in Waterloo's university district.

Region of Waterloo council voted during a Tuesday meeting to temporarily bring back Route 91 to Grand River Transit.

"Why is do transit services stop at midnight?" said delegate Michelle Angkasa of Waterloo. "We know students and other people's lives don't stop at 12 a.m."

The late night route will run Thursday to Saturday and connect Uptown Waterloo with student residences.

"I spent more and more time studying late on campus and often times I would miss the late bus," said delegate Damian Mikhail of Waterloo. "Often times, especially in the dead of winter, a 40 minute walk home can feel like an eternity."

Several student delegates took to the podium to voice safety concerns for those who rely on GRT.

"I had to quit my job when I got priced out of that neighbourhood because I can't get home at the end of my shift," said delegate Rose Silivestru of Waterloo.

The late night loop is expected to be back before September of this year.