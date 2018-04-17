

CTV Kitchener





Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Cambridge on Tuesday due to problematic potholes.

The potholes prompted the OPP to close the two left lanes of the highway between the Hespeler Road and Highway 8 exits around 7 a.m.

Heavy delays were reported in the area as drivers made their way around the lane closures.

By 12:30 p.m., repairs had been made and the lanes had been reopened.