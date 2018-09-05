

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo resident attempting to set a new record as the oldest person to swim across Lake Ontario has been unsuccessful.

Tom Bartlett, 72, began his swim from Niagara-On-The-Lake at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

His team had said at the time the water was warm and calm.

However, 20.5 hours and 41 kilometres into the swim his team says he was forced to get out of the water due to the strong currents around the Toronto Islands.

Bartlett’s daughter Sherry said in an interview that she believes her dad is very determined and would try again if the swim was unsuccessful.

The 72-year-old had been training for years after being inspired by Marilyn Bell’s swim across the lake back in 1954.