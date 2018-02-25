

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





The KW Titans basketball team has announced that they will not be retaining Serge Langis as head coach.

Langis has been the head coach since the team’s inaugural NBL Canada season where he led them to a playoff run.

Currently the Titans have a 5-22 record in the regular season. Owner Leon Martin says that for the team to continue to grow and succeed they, “have decided that a change is the head coaching position is required.”

Cavell Johnson will take over the head coaching position. Johnson plated for the KW Titans last season and resigned as a player last week.

Johnson was named an NBL All-Star in 2014 he also won the NBL Canada Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Johnson’s first game as head coach will be on Tuesday when the Titans take on the Halifax Hurricanes.