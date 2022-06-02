KW Titans fall to London in NBL Canada Finals

The KW Titans’ season came to an end on Wednesday after a three-game sweep to the London Lightning in the 2022 National Basketball League of Canada Finals.

London claimed the NBL Canada title after a 97-96 win over the Titans at the Aud in Game 3.

Trailing by 12 heading into the fourth quarter, the Titans outscored London 27-16 in the final frame, ultimately losing by a single point.

Tyrrel Tate had a game-high 28 points for the Titans, followed by Jesse Jones who dropped 27 on the night.

London’s Terry Thomas took home Finals MVP after leading the Lightning with 25 points and eight rebounds in Game 3. The Nova Scotia native was also named the 2022 Canadian Player of the Year after cracking NBL Canada’s Top 10 all-time scoring list.

The win marks London’s fifth NBL Canada championship in 11 years, the most in league history.