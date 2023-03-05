Korean BBQ fire in Waterloo not considered suspicious
A Saturday evening fire at a Waterloo restaurant is not being considered suspicious.
Crews responded to Busan's Korean BBQ on King Street North around 5:30 p.m.
Officials say the fire began in a cooking area and eventually spread to the ducts, structure, and roof.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
Enbridge was called in to isolate the gas supply as 17 firefighters responded.
London
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
Volunteers offering to help people with low-income file taxes for free
With tax season underway, volunteers at clinics across London are working to help low-income earners file their taxes for free, and possibly get some funds back.
Windsor
Saints win gold
The St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second location
The annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlight
The Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
Barrie
Two people found dead inside Caledon, Ont. home
Caledon OPP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Saturday.
Barrie residents dig out from overnight winter storm
Friday's winter storm left residents digging out across Simcoe County on Saturday.
Fire crews battle large fire at industrial building in Barrie
Barrie fire crews spent several hours extinguishing a large fire at an industrial building on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Ottawa
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.
Running for a cause: Ottawa Goggins Challenge raising thousands for Cornerstone Housing for Women
A local charity run has raised thousands for an Ottawa women's shelter, but it was no ordinary event.
Toronto
City Hall to reduce hours, custodial cleaning in budget cut that blindsided Toronto councillors
A plan to scale back the operating hours and custodial cleaning of Toronto City Hall and other civic centres has some councillors crying foul — insisting the cut was buried in the budget and unknowingly passed.
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
Montreal
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns after 37 years at helm
The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Gilles Courteau, has resigned. Courteau shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying “it is time for me to step down and pass the torch.”
‘I feel as though I'm abandoning her’: Frustrated families speak out about cemetery strike
Frustration is mounting among families who cannot visit their loved ones' graves at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery due to a strike, which has reached the three-month mark.
Atlantic
“How can I trust my kids to be safe?” incident at Halifax school is causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
Three people stabbed Saturday in Fredericton
Three people are recovering being stabbed at a business in Fredericton Saturday.
Winnipeg
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': The second massive Main Street blaze in less than a month
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
'A soupy mess': Warmer weather closes stretch of river skating trail
Warmer conditions are closing part of The Forks' river skating trail prompting a warning from safety officials about going on unsupervised ice.
'Check the dog out like a library book': Winnipeg Animal Services offers doggie dates
The City's of Winnipeg's Animal Services department is looking for people to take their residents on "doggie dates" to help improve the quality of life for dogs at the overcrowded shelter and try help them find a forever home.
Calgary
Sunday winter blast ices Calgary roads
Several centimetres of snow fell late Saturday night in Calgary and into Sunday, making conditions on the city's busiest road corridors slick.
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
Military Museums shining spotlight on women in leadership in armed forces
The Military Museums is shining the spotlight on women in leadership in the armed forces in advance of International Women's Day next week.
Edmonton
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtown
Various community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
Homicide investigators called in after man found dead at southwest Edmonton home
A man was found dead by emergency crews as they responded to reports of a person in medical distress early Sunday morning in southwest Edmonton.
Vancouver
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demand
Grocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
Family members, advocates call for greater protections for B.C. farmworkers at annual vigil
Family members gathered Sunday at an emotional vigil, marking the upcoming anniversary of a tragedy that killed three farm workers 16 years ago.
