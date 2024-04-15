Knife pulled on bar staff member

KITCHENER
    An investigation is underway after a male armed with a knife allegedly lunged at a man working the door at a Guelph business.

    Guelph police say around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway South.

    A male went to the business twice but was wasn’t allowed inside as he didn’t have any identification.

    He went back a third time, pulled out a knife and lunged at the staff member, who was able to get out of the way and wasn’t hurt.

    Police say the suspect took off on foot and was last seen running eastbound on Waterloo Avenue.

    He’s described as a Black male, 5’7” with a thin build and wearing a light-coloured windbreaker with dark shoulders, dark pants, a black baseball cap and medical mask.

    Police have not released an approximate age.

    While checking the area, police found a black knife with duct tape around the handle.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

