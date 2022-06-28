Kitchener woman named as a recipient of Carnegie Medal for saving two lives in Lake Erie

Being in recovery from a spinal fracture suffered in a car accident one month earlier didn’t stop Katelynn Saengdala, a then 32-year-old manufacturing worker of Kitchener, from saving two people struggling to stay afloat in Lake Erie.

Saengdala jumped into action on Aug. 27, 2020, when she noticed a rip current was carrying a 39-year-old Kitchener man and his 12-year-old daughter away from shore as the pair swam in Lake Erie off of Port Colborne.

Now, Saengdala is slated to become the only Canadian in the latest round of 16 recipients to receive the Carnegie Medal for acts of extraordinary heroism.

The accolade is awarded to civilians throughout the U.S. and Canada who have willingly put themselves in extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

According to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, a rip current had carried the pair away from shore and Saengdala swam after them, reaching them at a point about 50 feet from shore.

The father, Jeremy D. Figueroawasstrugglingto stay afloat while keeping daughter Laila M. Zorychta from submerging.

Saengdala grasped each of them by one arm and kicked to move them toward shore.

Towing both of them was taxing, and at a point about halfway to shore, where water was still more than 6 feet deep, Saengdala struggled to keep going.

A man with a child’s flotation toy arrived and aided the father and daughter the remaining distance to safety.

Saengdala suffered back pain for a month after the incident, but has since recovered.

To date, the Carnegie Medal has been awarded to 10,307 individuals since the inception of the Pittsburgh-based Fund in 1904.