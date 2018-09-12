

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Kitchener woman after she allegedly gave a false name during an investigation.

OPP say on Tuesday officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was at a residential property on Wellington Road 34 in Puslinch Township.

The complainant told police that a vehicle drove up the driveway and was stuck in the field behind the house with its tires spinning and mud flying everywhere.

Officers attended the residence and while speaking with the female driver she falsely identified herself and was subsequently detained.

Upon investigation officers discovered her true identity and confirmed she was unlicensed as well as breaching a condition on her probation order that she was currently bound by.

OPP have charged 27-year-old Samantha Lamka of Kitchener with Obstruct Peace Officer, Adult Fail to Comply With Probation Order, as well as Adult Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence.

She is set to appear in Guelph Criminal Court on Oct. 9.