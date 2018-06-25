

CTV Kitchener





Even if you’ve spent your whole life in Kitchener and Waterloo, it’s often hard to tell where one city ends and the other begins.

From Bridgeport Road to Glasgow Street to University Avenue, the border between the two cities snakes its way through parkland, a golf course, a cemetery and even a house or two.

It can be confusing, to say the least.

A new piece of public art near the western end of the border aims to alleviate some of that confusion.

A physical line in the ground at The Boardwalk on Ira Needles Boulevard now clearly delineates the Kitchener part of the property from the Waterloo section.

The mayors of the two cities met at the border last week for a handshake and photograph.