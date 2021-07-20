WATERLOO -- The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery reopened its doors Tuesday after being closed for more than three months.

The gallery reopened with a new exhibit of works from its Permanent Collection that "reflect the changing realities of life during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The exhibition, a wave in other words, was curated by Crystal Mowry and is inspired by changing perceptions of time slowing down in lockdown.

"During the pandemic we remained as busy as ever, working closely with artists to realize ambitious new exhibitions and seeing our old friends in the Collection with fresh eyes," Mowry said in a release. "Each work in this exhibition holds a different charge when seen through the lens of this moment."

Thirty-one artists are represented in the exhibit, including Deanna Bowen, Adad Hannah, Mary Kavanagh and Wanda Koop.

The new exhibit will run until Sept. 5.

“In her parting exhibition, Crystal has shown the strength of our Collection as a vital cultural resource that belongs to our community and holds many images that continue to resonate in surprising new ways,” executive director Shirley Madill said in a release. “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back to the Gallery after such a long absence with an exhibition that shows the remarkable potential of art to speak for our present moment.”