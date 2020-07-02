KITCHENER -- Two Kitchener teens are facing a number of charges after a suspicious vehicle report led police to pull over a stolen car with drugs inside.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police got a call about a suspicious vehicle travelling from Saugeen Shores along Highway 21 towards Owen Sound.

When officers pulled the car over, police say the driver reversed into the OPP cruiser. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers seized 10 grams of fentanyl worth about $5,000 and more than $2,000 in cash.

The two people, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with a number of offences.

Both were charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The older teen was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drive a motor vehicle – no licence.

Both of the accused were released on undertakings. They're due in an Owen Sound courtroom on Sept. 24.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.