Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Waterloo regional police say officers have charged a teacher from a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said reports were received on Feb. 2 of youths being sexually assaulted by the man.

As a result of a joint investigation by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region, the man was arrested on Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police said the man is a 52-year-old from Wilmot.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.