KITCHENER -- Mandy Bujold’s Olympic journey has come to an end.

The Kitchener boxer lost in round one of her opening fight on Saturday and is out of the competition.

She tells CTV News it was a tough loss, as she wasn’t able to find her flow or footing against her Serbian opponent.

Despite the loss, Bujold calls herself a winner, having won against the International Olympic Committee last month in court to be able to compete this year.

The 11-time national champion is now setting her sites on new ventures with her husband and daughter back in Kitchener. She says she plans to writea book.