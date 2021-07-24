Advertisement
Kitchener’s Sarah Pavan wins opening beach volleyball match at Olympics
Published Saturday, July 24, 2021 7:08PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 24, 2021 7:08PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Sarah Pavan of Kitchener and teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes have earned their first win of the Tokyo Olympics.
The beach volleyball tandem won their opening group-stage match 2-0 (21-16, 21-14) over Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands on Saturday.
The top-seeded pair have reached the finals at 14 international events and won seven ever since partnering up five years ago.
A world title in 2019 qualified the duo for the Olympics.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes will face Germany on Monday.