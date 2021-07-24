KITCHENER -- Sarah Pavan of Kitchener and teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes have earned their first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

The beach volleyball tandem won their opening group-stage match 2-0 (21-16, 21-14) over Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands on Saturday.

The top-seeded pair have reached the finals at 14 international events and won seven ever since partnering up five years ago.

A world title in 2019 qualified the duo for the Olympics.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes will face Germany on Monday.