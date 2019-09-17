Featured
Kitchener residence break-in under investigation
Police are looking to identify a break-in suspect seen in a security video. (Photo: WRPS) (Sept. 6, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:23PM EDT
Authorities are looking to identify a break-in suspect that was caught on security video.
Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a break-in at Colton Circle Kitchener around 9 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Security video shows a male suspect dressed in dark clothing approach the residence and knock on the front door.
The man then goes to the rear of the home, reportedly breaks in, and steals an assortment of personal property.
Investigators are asking the public for their assistance.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, noticed any suspicious activity, or has personal dashcam or surveillance video is encouraged to contact police.
