Kitchener Rangers raise money for Special Olympics, win five out of last seven

A Friday night matchup for the Kitchener Rangers saw the team come away with a big win and raise money for a good cause.

The Saginaw Spirit visited The Aud in hopes of getting a win, but left empty-handed. A goal by Roman Schmidt with just over four minutes remaining in the game sent the 5,879 and secured the Rangers a 1-0 victory.

The win was the team's fifth in the last seven games.

Kitchener also partnered with regional police Friday to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

"For the special Olympians, for their events, to buy their equipment, for travel, and for whatever they may require it for," said acting chief John Goodman. "Anybody who can get the opportunity to support the Special Olympics we suggest they do. Make donations, volunteer your time, it's a great organization."

Donations and an autographed team jersey were among the fundraising methods at the game.

Special Olympics hometown games continue across Ontario for the next two months.