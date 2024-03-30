Kitchener rallies from big deficit to beat Erie in overtime
It wasn't an easy path to victory, but the Kitchener Rangers battled back for a playoff win over the Erie Otters.
The two faced off Tuesday evening in Erie for game three of their best-of-seven first round series.
The Otters got off to a hot start in front of their home crowd, scoring three unanswered goals to begin the game.
Adrian Misaljevic and Antonino Pugliese both scored in the second period for Kitchener, followed by a Justin Bottineau goal midway through the third to even things up.
It was Justin Bottineau who played hero again when he netted another goal eight minutes into overtime and sealed the Rangers victory.
The OHL Western Conference matchup continues on Thursday evening in Erie.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm*
Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
*- if necessary
GAME ONE: Erie beats Kitchener 7-4
After winning game one against the Erie Otters on Friday, the Kitchener Rangers were in for a battle on Sunday afternoon back at The Aud.
The OHL Western Conference matchup started with two goals from the Rangers in the first period - courtesy of Carson Rehkropf and Matheas Stark - followed by a score from Erie's Pano Fimis.
Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano gave the Otters the lead before Rehkopf scored again and tied it up at three a piece.
Matthew Sop was able to net one more for the Rangers in the third period, but it was to no avail. Erie netted four more to come away with the 7-4 win.
GAME ONE: Rangers beat Otters 6-3
The Aud was packed Friday for game one of the first-round series against the Erie Otters.
The Rangers never trailed in the matchup, getting out to a 2-1 start in the first period with goals from Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop.
Ellinas would score again in the second, followed by goals from Eduard Šalé, Max Dirracolo, and Carson Rehkopf in the third.
