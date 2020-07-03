KITCHENER -- Kitchener residents will have a new option to battle the heat wave as pools in the city start to reopen next week.

Harry Class outdoor pool will open first on July 6. Breithaupt indoor pool is scheduled next for July 13.

“Summer is for swimming, especially during a heat wave. We know how important outdoor recreational amenities are to our community,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “Our staff has been working hard to get them ready and we are pleased to continue making them available for residents to enjoy while keeping health and safety top of mind.”

The city says there will be additional health and safety measures in place to encourage physical distancing. People will need to register before heading to the pool to manage crowds. Registration is available up to 24 hours in advance through ActiveNet.

An adult must accompany any children under 18. They need to make sure children follow physical distancing guidelines.

Access to change rooms will be limited at the pools. Visitors should arrive showered and dressed to swim. Lockers are closed, so people will need to keep their belongings with them in a bag on the pool deck.

Viewing galleries, saunas, slides and diving boards are also closed.