Kitchener pool goes to the dogs

There were plenty of wagging tails at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener on Sunday as the local humane society hosted its “Splash and Dash” fundraiser.

The day’s festivities included swag bags, lawn games and of course, a doggy dip.

Funds raised will support the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth.

According to the organization’s website, they were hoping to raise $7,500, and were sitting at $7,425 as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Dogs cool off in Kiwanis Park in Kitchener on Sept. 11, 2022 during the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth's Splash and Dash fundraiser. (CTV Kitchener)